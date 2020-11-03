Urban League of Louisiana offering free bus rides to polling locations

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Urban League of Louisiana will be offering free bus rides to polling locations from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. today. They will pick up residents at the three following locations in the order listed:
First Stop
Old Triplett’s Parking Lot - 2118 Moeling St. Lake Charles, LA 70601
Second Stop
New Covenant Faith Baptist Church - 2233 12th St. Lake Charles, LA 70601
Third Stop
Prien Lake Mall Parking Lot (behind JCPenny) - NE Corner; W. Hale and Ernest St., Lake Charles, LA 70601
The bus will then drop off residents at the following two polling locations:
- Eastwood United Pentecostal - 2501 Opelousas St. Lake Charles, LA 70601
- Lake Charles Civic Center - 900 N Lakeshore Dr. Lake Charles, LA 70601
The bus will leave from the Old Triplett’s Parking Lot at the top of every hour, visit each pick-up location, drop off at the polls and return to Tripplett’s at every hour on the hour. To abide by safety and social distancing protocols, a maximum of 30-40 people are allowed on the bus at a time. Participating residents are encouraged to remain flexible if utilizing the free bus service to ensure the safety of others.
“The Urban League of Louisiana has a rich history of engaging residents around voter registration and voting on Election Day,” said Judy Reese Morse, President & CEO of the Urban League of Louisiana. “Lake Charles residents have endured extraordinary hardships this year, so we are excited to remove one obstacle for them to ensure their voices are heard.”
