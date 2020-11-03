First Alert Forecast: Warming trend begins Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tonight will be cool again, though not as cold as last night. We will have the perfect conditions for radiational cooling, which will allow temperatures to fall quickly tonight. By Wednesday morning lows will range from the mid 50s at the coast to near 40 well inland!
A gradual warming trend will begin Wednesday as southerly winds return, and temperatures begin to moderate. Temperatures will start off in the 50s during the morning and climb into mid to upper 70s Thursday through Saturday. We may flirt with the 80s for afternoon highs as early as Sunday and into next week. Morning lows will also climb back into the 60s beginning Sunday and into next week.
Rain looks unlikely through at least Sunday, so any outdoor plans you have should be fine between now and then. Another weak cold front may approach the area next week, but there is considerable uncertainty regarding that. For that reason, I have dropped the rain chances to 10% and decreased temperatures just bit.
It may be November, but we are still in hurricane season and we are watching Hurricane Eta which will likely make landfall tonight near Nicaragua. Eta will move inland and weaken, but most of the computer models show the remnants of Eta moving back into the Caribbean Sea late this week into the weekend. After that anything is possible, though the trend seems to be for potential impacts for Florida by early next week. At this point I see no reason to worry here in SWLA, we will continue to monitor it.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.