First Alert Forecast: Warming trend begins Wednesday

It may be November, but we are still in hurricane season and we are watching Hurricane Eta which will likely make landfall tonight near Nicaragua. Eta will move inland and weaken, but most of the computer models show the remnants of Eta moving back into the Caribbean Sea late this week into the weekend. After that anything is possible, though the trend seems to be for potential impacts for Florida by early next week. At this point I see no reason to worry here in SWLA, we will continue to monitor it.