FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Election Day starting off very cold but much warmer by afternoon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures starting off quite chilly this morning for Election Day in the 40s, so make sure to wear a coat if you are heading out to the polls for the opening this morning. Plenty of sunshine ahead in the forecast will warm temperatures up gradually through the 50s and 60s this morning and into the lower 70s this afternoon, so you certainly won’t need the coats all day today. The good news also is that rain chances continue to hold off for not only today but for several more days ahead.
With voting open until 8:00 p.m. this evening, grab that jacket if you plan to hop in line after 5:00 p.m. as temperatures begin to drop into the upper 50s with lows tonight dropping into the middle to upper 40s. Highs on Wednesday will top out in the middle 70s, with a continued gradual warming trend that will carry into the weekend where highs are back up closer to 80 degrees by Saturday and Sunday.
Rain chances will gradually return next week to coincide with our next cold front, which models continue to struggle with the timing of its passage. A consensus of the models brings its passage through Southwest Louisiana by the latter half of next week, sometime around next Thursday which should bring a slight cooldown along with drier weather back by the end of next week.
Hurricane Eta is making landfall this morning along the coastline of Nicaragua as a strong category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph and gusts to 185 mph. The major hurricane will quickly weaken over the mountainous terrain and slow to crawl through Friday, making a track across Honduras before the remnants reemerge into the open water of the western Caribbean by this weekend.
We’ll have to continue to monitor what happens to Eta’s remnants once it moves back out over the open water this weekend as some models try to pull an intensifying storm toward the Gulf of Mexico by next week. It is way too soon to know any specifics of where it would head, so right now we’ll just have to wait to see what comes of this possibility as we move closer to this weekend. Hurricane season officially runs through November 30th.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.