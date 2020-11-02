Report: Former LSU Tiger Kwon Alexander traded to the Saints

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Former LSU Tiger linebacker Kwon Alexander has been traded to the New Orleans Saints. The Niners dealt him to New Orleans according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The Saints are giving up a conditional 5th-round pick and likely a player in exchange for Alexander according to Schefter. NFL Network’s Tom Pellisero is reporting the player is linebacker, Kiko Alonso.
Alexander attended LSU from 2012-14.
Alexander has registered 30 tackles this season for the Niners. This is his second season with San Francisco.
Alexander spent his first four seasons in the league with Tampa Bay.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.