Relics from saints and sacred items viewed at Cathedral

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Relics of saints and sacred places have been available to view and venerate, according to custom, at the Ave Maria Hall at Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Lake Charles.
In this time of Covid-19, the relics were drawn from collections of the faithful in Southwest Louisiana and included relics from a wide range of saints. There were some well-known such as St. Padre Pio and St. Faustina and there were relics said to be from sacred objects such as the Holy Infant’s crib and true cross of Christ.
Pastor, Rev. Rommel Tolentino explains, it’s a way to connect with those who inspire and encourage us:
“It helps us to connect with them. Like whenever we collect things from our loved ones who passed away, maybe our grandmother’s porcelain, our grandfather’s watch. Those are very special to us. If it belonged to our ancestors, we treasure them because it helps us to remember them. And the saints for us as Christians, they’re our heroes,” he said.
He also explained the distinction between All Saints Day, which was Sunday, and All Souls' Day, on Monday. On All Souls' Day he says Catholics pray for the poor souls in purgatory, that they may soon be delivered from their purification and go to Heaven.
Tammy Caffey came all the way from Bridge City Texas to experience the relics which she says are especially relevant to her in these turbulent times.
“The relics are a reminder of all those that have come before us that have faced difficulties and circumstances and held true to their faith. So, anyone that goes to Heaven is a saint, of course. But these people have documented miracles that have happened through their intercession,” said Caffey.
She explains the saints are like friends in heaven who can inspire and guide.
“Let’s say you have a relative suffering from alcoholism. Well, there’s a patron saint for that. That saint’s dealt with the same problem. So, we can ask them to help us through life,” she said.
“This is a passing world; we’re going to the next world. These are people who have made it there. So, we’re to follow their steps,” said Caffey.
The opportunity to view the relics ended at 7 p.m. Monday.
Tolentino also observed All Souls' Day by blessing graves at the Old Catholic Cemetery in downtown Lake Charles
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.