Pickering at Rosepine named week six TDL Game of the Week

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The Touchdown Live Game of the Week is heading to Rosepine for the first time since 2018. The TDL Game of the Week for week six is a matchup of rivals Pickering (4-1) and Rosepine (2-2). The Eagles have owned the Big Dog Jug in recent seasons, winning the past three matchups including last seasons' 28-20 thriller.
The Pickering-Rosepine game was chosen due to the cancellation of the LCCP-Jennings game. The Dogs had to back out of the matchup due to COVID-19 issues.
The Red Devils come into the matchup off their best start since 2016. Last week Pickering rallied back from a halftime deficit to down DeQuincy, 26-14. Pickering’s running game was at full force as both Marlon Freeney and Deon Street totaled over 100 yards on the ground.
Rosepine meanwhile comes off its first win since week one. The Eagles pulled past Vinton late to get back to .500 on the season with the 34-13 win. Quarterback Ethan Frey had a big day throwing for over 300 yards and three touchdowns. He added another on the ground as receiver Jake Smith caught three passes for 136 yards.
Touchdown Live comes your way every Friday night at 10:15 p.m. TDL Overtime follows at 11 p.m. and can be viewed online on the KPLC app, at kplctv.com and the KPLC 7 News Facebook page.
