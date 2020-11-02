Lunch with Coach O: LSU enters bye week before match up against Bama

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron held his weekly Zoom press conference on Monday, Nov. 2 and recapped the Tigers loss to Auburn and as LSU enters a bye week before their match-up against No. 2 Alabama.
Orgeron said that Myles Brennan will throw the ball a little today, and wasn’t sure if he would be ready for the game against the Crimson Tide on Nov. 14.
“Myles Brennan will throw the ball a little today. He’s not ready yet, he’s day by day,” Coach Orgeron said. “I don’t know if he’ll be ready for Alabama. Should know more by the end of the week.”
LSU (2-3) is coming off a 48-11 loss to Auburn (4-2) on Saturday, Oct. 31, their worst loss since 1996 when the Tigers fell to the Florida Gators 56-13.
Coach Orgeron also stated that if Brennan can’t practice then Max Johnson and TJ Finley will compete again for the starting job.
Finley struggled in the game against Auburn, he was 13-for-24 for 143 yards, two interceptions and one fumble lost, all three turnovers resulted in touchdowns for Auburn.
“If TJ had went in there and played well, he’d have locked it up, but he didn’t," Coach O said.
Physicality was an issue for the Bayou Bengals rush defense allowing 206 yards on the ground. The offensive line also allowed four sacks.
RELATED STORIES:
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.