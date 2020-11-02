Louisiana ranks as 2nd worst state to start a career

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana might be one of the worst states for college graduates to start their careers in 2020, according to a new report.
In a recent Business.com study, among all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Louisiana ranks as the second worst place for new grads to launch their careers, with only Mississippi doing worse.
The report mapped out the best and worst places for recent graduates to start their careers in the U.S., with Louisiana coming in at number 50.
Starting a career during a pandemic may be a key factor in the struggle to find work.
Jordyn Holcomb is a recent graduate of McNeese State University and says she hasn’t had luck finding a job in Louisiana.
“I’ve pretty much been applying to just any place I can see on LinkedIn, Glassdoor, Indeed,” Holcomb said. "Sometimes I get responses, sometimes I don’t. I’ve even looked in Lafayette, Baton Rouge, New Orleans. There’s just really nothing, and it’s disheartening to see that, but at the same time, I can’t stop. I have to keep applying and just praying that someone will take a chance on me.”
The study estimated Louisiana’s employment growth from 2019 to 2021 at 0.9 percent.
Lanna Haymon is scheduled to graduate from McNeese with an education degree in the Spring of next year and is expecting a tough job search.
"When I go look for a job, it’s about applying to the different schools, and with all the stuff that’s happening, with Laura and Delta, I can’t even really look into it because there’s so many schools that are still out,” Haymon said.
Even so, she says she doesn’t see herself leaving Louisiana.
"I don’t think I would move out of state just because I love Louisiana too much. I love the food and the culture.”
Despite the tough job market right now, Holcomb has some advice for those seeking work.
"Just don’t give up. Someone is going to take a chance on you. It may not be now. It may not be tomorrow. It may not be next week, but someone’s going to take a chance on you. You just have to keep looking. You have to keep searching. Don’t give up.”
In the study, the number one state for new grads to start their career was Utah.
