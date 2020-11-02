Local activist group providing free rides to the polls for Hurricane Laura evacuees in New Orleans

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’re just hours away from what will be one of the biggest presidential elections in modern-day history.
On top of that, dozens of registered voters in Southwest Louisiana are still displaced in hotels following Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
Operation Unite 2 Vote, a grassroots project founded in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, will be providing displaced Calcasieu Parish residents a ride to cast their vote for the 2020 election.
The group has been on the ground in New Orleans working to get people registered to vote and now providing free bus rides to the polls for those still displaced after the storms.
”I was standing outside yesterday, and I see people with clothes, suitcases, bags, standing outside these hotels with nowhere to go," said Unite 2 Vote Director JThaddeus Chenier.
Having experienced firsthand devastation on top of being displaced after Hurricane Laura, Chenier knows how challenging this election is for the people of Southwest Louisiana.
“The idea of starting Operation Unite was not necessarily about voter suppression and getting people to polls, I wanted it to be about recovery and relief for Lake Charles because I’m a native of Lake Charles," Chenier said.
His organization will be providing free bus rides on Election Day for hurricane evacuees still displaced in New Orleans...he says their work during the early voting period shows just how critical the need is.
“On the first trip, we got a bus and 35 people showed up but only 12 people were registered to vote," said Chenier. "These are not people that didn’t want to vote or people that didn’t know they weren’t registered. This was people that didn’t have the knowledge to know they have to register in order to vote.”
So far, they’ve gotten nearly 100 people registered and 3 buses filled with people hoping to make their voices heard in a year he says has been uncertain, to say the least.
“We should arrive no later than 12:45, provide a hot meal, and then from there, we’ll depart to the precincts.”
Chenier says life Post Laura and Delta has changed for many of the residents he’s spoken to in New Orleans but it’s also serving as a motivator to show up to the polls.
“Getting devastation time after time, people losing everything but the only thing they didn’t lose was their dignity, respect, and civic duty to vote.”
Operation Unite 2 Vote said they still have about 30 seats left to fill. They have 3 buses that will travel to the 3 mega polling sites across Calcasieu Parish.
- Burton Coliseum
- Eastwood Pentecostal
- Lake Charles Civic Center
During the early voting period, voter turnout has been double what it was in 2016 with a daily average of 2000 people at the Lake Charles Civic Center. Approximately 19,000 voters are expected to turn up at the largest mega-site, the Burton Coliseum, on Nov. 3.
Participants must be a registered voter with a valid I.D. A mask must be worn during the entire bus ride. Food and drinks provided. To register call 337-512-7440.
RIDES AVAILABLE FOR RESIDENTS IN LAKE CHARLES
The Urban League of Louisiana has activated its Wake Up Geaux Vote campaign, a statewide, non-partisan voter education, and mobilization initiative, and will take to the streets of Lake Charles on Election Day to bus residents to the polls for free.
Urban League of Louisiana is offering the free bus rides from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on November 3rd, and will pick up residents at the three following locations in the order listed:
First Stop
Old Triplett’s Parking Lot
2118 Moeling St.
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Second Stop
New Covenant Faith Baptist Church
2233 12th St.
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Third Stop
Prien Lake Mall Parking Lot (behind JCPenny)
NE Corner; W. Hale and Ernest St.,
Lake Charles, LA 70601
The bus will then drop off residents at the following two polling locations:
Eastwood United Pentecostal
2501 Opelousas St.
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Lake Charles Civic Center
900 N Lakeshore Dr.
Lake Charles, LA 70601
The bus will leave from the Old Triplett’s Parking Lot at the top of every hour, visit each pick-up location, drop off at the polls and return to Tripplett’s at every hour on the hour. To abide by safety and social distancing protocols, a maximum of 30-40 people are allowed on the bus at a time. Participating residents are encouraged to remain flexible if utilizing the free bus service to ensure the safety of others.
“The Urban League of Louisiana has a rich history of engaging residents around voter registration and voting on Election Day,” said Judy Reese Morse, President & CEO of the Urban League of Louisiana. “Lake Charles residents have endured extraordinary hardships this year, so we are excited to remove one obstacle for them to ensure their voices are heard.”
For more information on the Wake-Up Geaux Vote Louisiana initiative and to learn about critical information about the upcoming election, visit urbanleaguela.org/vote.
