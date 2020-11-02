Inaugural PGA Tour event in Lake Charles postponed to 2022

LAKE CHARLES, La.– The PGA TOUR’s Korn Ferry Tour, Golden Nugget Lake Charles, Visit Lake Charles and Bruno Event Team announced today the inaugural Lake Charles Championship, scheduled for March 22-28, 2021, will be postponed due to damages suffered along the Louisiana coast by Hurricanes Laura and Delta. This is the second postponement of the event following the impact of COVID-19 on 2020 tournament cancelations, and The Lake Charles Championship will now debut in 2022. This highly anticipated event will bring the top Korn Ferry Tour professional golfers and media from around the world to the Lake Area.
“Unfortunately, 2020 has impacted our attempt at the inaugural Lake Charles Championship twice. First, a world-wide pandemic stopped us only weeks before teeing off and now hurricane season has brought an insurmountable challenge for Southwest Louisiana to be ready to host a tournament of this caliber in the first quarter of 2021 after the double hurricanes ravaged the Lake Charles area. Visit Lake Charles, along with our community partners, is eager to host this tournament in style with our unique brand of southern hospitality. We are confident the area will be prepared to shine in 2022 for this prestigious event,” said Kyle Edmiston, President/CEO, Visit Lake Charles.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with all the residents of Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana as they continue to recover from the devastation following both hurricanes,” said Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin. “As those efforts towards rebuilding continue, it only makes sense that we pause on the 2021 playing of this exciting new event and look to 2022 for what I know will be one of the most anticipated tournament debuts in Korn Ferry Tour history.”
“We look forward to welcoming the Korn Ferry Tour players, media and guests from around the world to our beautiful resort and casino in 2022,” said Mike Buckley, Executive Director of Operations at The Golden Nugget Lake Charles. “The championship course will be in pristine condition offering beautiful views of our scenic Lake Charles.”
