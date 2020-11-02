Inaugural PGA Tour event in Lake Charles postponed to 2022

“Unfortunately, 2020 has impacted our attempt at the inaugural Lake Charles Championship twice. First, a world-wide pandemic stopped us only weeks before teeing off and now hurricane season has brought an insurmountable challenge for Southwest Louisiana to be ready to host a tournament of this caliber in the first quarter of 2021 after the double hurricanes ravaged the Lake Charles area. Visit Lake Charles, along with our community partners, is eager to host this tournament in style with our unique brand of southern hospitality. We are confident the area will be prepared to shine in 2022 for this prestigious event,” said Kyle Edmiston, President/CEO, Visit Lake Charles.