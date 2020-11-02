Free Stuff for Veterans

Local businesses are honoring our area’s veterans and active military members with a few freebies on November 11th!
If you have a giveaway to add to the list, please email your information by clicking here.
TORCHY’S TACOS - Complimentary taco and non-alcoholic beverage from Torchy’s special Veterans Day Menu. Available to guests for dine-in and pick-up orders placed by phone or in-person.
CHILI’S GRILL & BAR - veterans and active duty military personnel can choose a complimentary meal from a select menu on Veterans Day.
CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE - During Military Family Appreciation Month Cracker Barrel will offer in-store specials on Veterans Day for military veterans and promotions throughout November to support military families in partnership with Operation Homefront.Read .
GOLDEN CORRAL - On Wednesday, November 11th, 2020 from 5 PM to 9 PM, Golden Corral offers a free sit-in “thank you” dinner for Military veterans, retirees, and active duty members.
IHOP - active duty and Veterans are invited to come in and enjoy Free Red, White, & Blue Pancakes on Monday, November 11, from 7 am to 7 pm.
O’CHARLEY’S - All active and retired military service members are invited to enjoy a free meal from O’Charley’s. Veterans can choose from O’Charley’s “Veterans Thank You Menu” all day on November 11 simply by showing their military IDs. Restaurant participation may vary by location. O’Charley’s also offers military discount of 10 percent off all year long.
STARBUCKS - On Veterans Day, active duty service members, reservists, veterans and military spouses are invited to enjoy a free Tall Brewed Coffee.
TEXAS ROADHOUSE - is handing out vouchers for a free meal to all Veterans and Active Duty military from 11 am to 2 pm on Veterans Day. Vouchers will be distributed in the parking lots at Texas Roadhouse locations.
7-ELEVEN - Get a free coffee or Big Gulp on Memorial Day, July 4th, and Veterans Day. Download the 7-Eleven app and sign in or register.
