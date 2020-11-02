FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly through Election Day before a big warm-up by the weekend

The tropics are still active in the western Caribbean with Hurricane Eta now expected to make a landfall as a category 2 hurricane late tonight along the coast of Nicaragua. From there, the storm will weaken and stall over land this week, working its way up through Honduras, Guatamala and Belize. Some models try to bend the system northward by this weekend, but with the approaching cold front next week, the system poses no real threat to the northwestern Gulf of Mexico at this time. We’ll continue to monitor things closely this week and let you know if that changes, but as of right now we’re not concerned about Eta here in Southwest Louisiana.