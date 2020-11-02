FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly through Election Day before a big warm-up by the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures outside this morning continue to drop as a cold front moved through the area on Sunday brought very breezy conditions to the area through the afternoon and evening but no rain. Some areas are already seeing temperatures into the 40s before sunrise, which by the way is now an hour earlier thanks to the time change. You’ll want to get those jackets out early but temperatures will steadily warm up through the day, topping out in the middle 60s this afternoon.
At times it will be a bit breezy but not as much as Sunday with northeasterly winds on the order of 10 to 15 mph through the day. This will continue to push in drier air and keep a cool feel in place through the day. Once the sunsets, which by the way is now in the 5:00 P.M. hour, temperatures quickly drop into the 50s with lows overnight drop into the lower 40s by sunrise.
You’ll want to put on a coat if you plan to be out when polls open tomorrow morning at 6:00 AM with temperatures in the lower 40s. Hour by hour, temperatures will warm through the 50s and 60s to near 70 by the afternoon. Those waiting until the afternoon to line up, you won’t need to worry about the coat nor the umbrella as there is no rain in the forecast tomorrow but plenty of sunshine, so you may want to put on the sunscreen if you’ll be outside for any length of time this week.
A gradual warming trend will begin to be felt by Wednesday as a ridge of high pressure moves east as temperatures moderate thanks to an change in wind direction and retreat of the jet stream. Highs back in the middle to upper 70s by the end of week will continue to near 80 by this weekend with lows back in the 60s. Still no mention of rain until next week with our next cold front expected to move through next Tuesday.
The tropics are still active in the western Caribbean with Hurricane Eta now expected to make a landfall as a category 2 hurricane late tonight along the coast of Nicaragua. From there, the storm will weaken and stall over land this week, working its way up through Honduras, Guatamala and Belize. Some models try to bend the system northward by this weekend, but with the approaching cold front next week, the system poses no real threat to the northwestern Gulf of Mexico at this time. We’ll continue to monitor things closely this week and let you know if that changes, but as of right now we’re not concerned about Eta here in Southwest Louisiana.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.