Election Day reminders

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tuesday, November 3rd is the Presidential General and Open Congressional Primary Election.
The following are reminders for those who are going out to vote on Nov. 3rd:
- Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
- Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com.
- Voters can also use the virtual voter assistant, GeauxBot, to access election information. You can do this by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov.
- Voters can sign up for text alerts via GeauxVote Mobile.
- Voters should bring an ID with them to vote such as a Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport, or a digital license via LA Wallet. Voters without an ID will be required to fill out an affidavit but will be allowed to vote.
- Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or at www.sos.la.gov.
Due to Hurricane’s Laura and Delta, some polling locations have been relocated. Those locations can be found here.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, polling commissioners will be supplied with personal protective equipment and will regularly sanitize designated areas and voting machines between each voter. Hand sanitizer will be provided to voters and masks are recommended, although not required.
