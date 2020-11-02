Cameron Parish cattle farmers recovering after Hurricanes Laura and Delta

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -For some residents of Cameron Parish planning to return -- it’s a matter of rebuilding their homes, getting power, even water., but for cattle farmers -- it could be nearly three years before things are back to normal.
Bradley Pousson, Cameron Parish Extension Agent for the LSU Ag Center explains for cattle farmers, resuming life in Cameron parish just isn’t a possibility right now.
“Saltwater is still high in areas where the cattle normally go so there’s no grass for them to eat," Pousson said. "Also there is no fence. If they turn them out, they’re going to be on the roads. They’re going to be in areas where they don’t need to be.”
Many are making tough decisions about whether or not to return.
“A lot of producers have sold out already just to try to make it to where they get back down, maybe buy some later on, but right now, it’s struggling,” Pousson said.
Gary Wicke, President of the Cameron Cattlemen’s Association said selling right now is also tough.
"This particular time of the year, it’s a lower market and a lot more cattle coming to market because of the situation that we’re under,” Wicke said.
Also a cattle producer, he explained many decisions for their future are yet to be made.
“The next decision is whether I’m going to maintain them or keep them or look at going back and finding the finances to be able to re-fence it to be able to go back and use the land,” Wicke said. “It’s a challenge for the future on what your plans are going to be.”
There is assistance for cattle farmers affected by the hurricanes available through the USDA.
