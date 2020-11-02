Boil advisory issued for residents along Houston River Rd. and Anthony Ferry Rd.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been issued for some residents in Water District 7 who live along Houston River Road and Anthony Ferry Road due to a water main break.
The advisory covers Houston River Road from Nolan Bunch Road to John Stine Road.
Anthony Ferry Road is also included in the boil advisory.
Water will be shut off today for those residents in order to repair the main. When water is turned back on the advisory is expected to continue through Thursday or Friday.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.