Arrest made in connection with alleged rape in Moss Bluff

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - Authorities have arrested a man in connection with an alleged rape on Goos Road.
Deputies were called to a home on Goos Road around 10:50 p.m. Sunday in reference to a stabbing, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The complainant told authorities a woman had shown up at his home with a stab wound.
The woman told deputies that she had been stabbed by a man she had recently met while she was at his residence, Vincent said. The woman said the man then held her against her will and raped her before she was able to flee and go to a nearby house.
The man was identified as Gerardo Calix-Arteaga, 38, of Moss Bluff, Vincent said.
Deputies learned Arteaga had fled the scene prior to their arrival, although he was apprehended in a wooded area behind the home where the stabbing occurred with the assistance of a police dog, Myers said.
Arteaga was arrested and transported to a local hospital for injuries he sustained during his apprehension. He was later released and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on counts of false imprisonment - offender armed with a dangerous weapon, aggravated battery, first-degree rape, and resisting arrest. His bond is still pending.
Arteaga also has a detainer for U.S. Border Patrol, Vincent said.
The woman was transported to a local hospital where she was treated and released.
Det. Michael Miller is the lead investigator.
