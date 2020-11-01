New Orleans leaders trade jabs with secretary of state of power to pull off election

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said 68 polling places are without power. The presidential election, along with many state and local elections are scheduled for Tuesday.
He said his office is working with Entergy and other utilities to restore power, but polling places without power will operate using generators on election day.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell voiced frustration about the issue. As many as 11 polling sites may be without power by Tuesday and the “Louisiana Secretary of State’s office has refused to take responsibility for supplying needed generator power.”
She complained that the city will have to pay for the transport, installation and maintenance of the generators.
“We continue to confront every crisis 2020 has thrown our way, from the global pandemic to a relentless hurricane season, and to absorb the tremendous financial costs that have come with them. But for the Louisiana Secretary of State to add to that burden now, and to threaten the votes of our people at such a critical time, is absolutely unacceptable,” Cantrell said.
Ardoin expects the majority of polling locations to remain the same, except in two parishes. In Lafourche parish, two precincts have changed. Precincts 10-7 and 10-9 have been moved to precinct 10-8 at Golden Meadow Middle School on Bayou Dr. In Plaquemines Parish, Ardoin said it is possible one polling location may be moved.
He did not identify the precinct.
In New Orleans, beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday, the Board of Election Supervisors will be meeting at the Voting Machine Warehouse in the east to test every machine to ensure they are in working condition.
The machines will then be loaded with the supplies needed for Election Day and locked.
“Make no mistake, we will make all efforts to ensure all can vote,” New Orleans City Council Vice President Helena Moreno said.
However, Ardoin said Cantrell and Moreno were trying to “score cheap political points instead of being part of any solution.”
He said his office has been working around the clock to restore infrastructure to pull off this election. They have been working with leaders on the state and local levels, as well as private sectors.
“As I said yesterday in an update to the public, all polling locations without power restoration will receive generators to operate Election Day equipment. Mayor Cantrell and Councilwoman Moreno are either tragically misinformed or maliciously attempting a Putinesque spread of misinformation,” he countered.
