McNeese softball starts fall workouts

“We are dealing with a short window of time so we must be efficient with our efforts and focus. Mentally we want to get players a good understanding of our offensive and defensive systems while allowing them the time to learn how to play as unit. Being off for eight months will create some timing deficiencies so we will have to be patient with the process but urgent with our actions. All in all, I have never been more excited in my life to write a practice plan and attend practice,” Landreneau said.