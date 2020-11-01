McNeese softball starts fall workouts

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese softball has reason to be excited since their 2020 spring season abruptly came to an end in March.
The Cowgirls will once again be together as a team when they begin fall practice tomorrow (Nov.1). Things will be a little different now since Cowgirl Diamond sustained damage due to Hurricanes Laura and Delta. The Cowgirls will conduct all their fall practices on the McNeese Intramural field located next to Cowgirl Diamond. All practices are closed to the public until further notice due to COVID-19.
“There are so many emotions going on it is hard to describe but if I had to pick one word it would be excitement,” said head coach James Landreneau. "I am excited for our players and staff to finally be together and do something that we all love to do. This will bring a sense of normalcy during a time of anything but normal. We have been waiting for this day for almost eight months now.
“If covid and the storms have taught us anything, it’s how precious each day is and how fortunate we are to get to do something we love. We are grateful to have a place to practice and be able to start preparing for our spring. This is a huge boost for players both mentally and physically.”
The Cowgirls will have a little less than a month to get their work in before wrapping up fall practice on Dec. 5.
“We are dealing with a short window of time so we must be efficient with our efforts and focus. Mentally we want to get players a good understanding of our offensive and defensive systems while allowing them the time to learn how to play as unit. Being off for eight months will create some timing deficiencies so we will have to be patient with the process but urgent with our actions. All in all, I have never been more excited in my life to write a practice plan and attend practice,” Landreneau said.
Prior to the season abruptly ending in March, the Cowgirls were 19-7 and 3-0 in the SLC. Twenty players return from that squad along with eight newcomers including one transfer.
Nov. 1-7 Practice Schedule
Sunday, Nov. 1 (3 p.m.)- Team practice
Monday, Nov. 1 (2 p.m.)- Team practice
Tuesday, Nov. 3 Off
Wednesday, Nov. 4 (2 p.m.)- Hitting Groups
Thursday, Nov. 5 (2 p.m.)- Team Practice
Friday, Nov. 6 (2 p.m.)- Team Practice
Saturday, Nov. 7 (12 p.m.)-Intrasquad (CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC)
