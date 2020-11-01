McNeese baseball takes the diamond on Sunday to open fall practice

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s been a long wait but the time has finally come when on Sunday, the McNeese baseball team took the field as a full squad for the first time since last March when it opened up fall practice at Sam Houston High School.
The Cowboys will practice for three weeks leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday, holding those workouts at Sam Houston High School and Barbe High.
“After everything our boys have been through, I’m just thankful for the opportunity to finally be together,” said head coach Justin Hill. “I’m very grateful to Chad Hebert (SHHS head coach), Glen Cecchini (Barbe head coach), and the Calcasieu Parish School Board for opening their facilities to us.”
Just like everyone else in the country, the Cowboys had their 2020 season come to an abrupt end in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, McNeese had posted a 10-7 record and was hours away from beginning its Southland Conference slate against Lamar on March 13 before the season was halted.
Hill is just happy to have his team back together now.
“I think the best thing we can do is simply get out on the field together and play baseball,” he said. “We need to spend as much time together as we can. The baseball stuff will work itself out - we need to get to know each other, see how we can help our players improve, and set them up for success in the spring. The path may have changed, but the goal remains the same.”
McNeese is in the process of finalizing its 2021 schedule.
All practices are closed due to COVID guidelines and restrictions.
