Last minute tips ahead of election day

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In just a couple of days, voters across the Nation will be casting their ballots, but locally, there may be some things you want to know before you head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
“They were very confident in what they wanted to do, they wanted to come and vote in an election, in person, in their parish," Cameron Parish Clerk of Court Susan Racca said. "They came to Grand Lake and they came to Hackberry in unprecedented numbers. Forty-five percent of our eligible voting public came in.”
Racca, says it’s a good thing for those voting on Tuesday
“It should be fairly light, because almost everyone has voted.”
But getting to election day hasn’t been an easy journey.
“Assessing each precinct began within three days of Hurricane Laura and continued after Delta. It had to be reassessed. Then all the preparations had to be made," Racca said.
Cameron Parish’s mega precincts will be set up in Grand Lake and Creole, and Calcasieu Parish will have several mega precincts spread across the parish.
Calcasieu Paris Clerk of Court Lynn Jones says there are some very important things he wants voters to know ahead of election day.
“Due to the fact that we’ve moved 70 percent of our locations - that’s 85 polling locations. The number one thing voters need to know is where they go," Jones said. “Know what you’re voting on, educate yourself, download the GeauxVote app, get a sample ballot and mark your ballot before you go in there, because that’s going to be the difference between long lines and not-so-long lines,“ Jones continued. "They need to know their precinct numbers. We will have people there assisting voters when they come up to find their precinct numbers, but that takes some time.”
Polls for both Calcasieu and Cameron Parish open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
