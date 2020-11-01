FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slightly cooler to start the week, warmer temperatures return to end the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A perfect way to end the weekend as we have seen plenty of sunshine and very comfortable temperatures. We are tracking a front pushing through the region this evening and that will bring us cooler temperatures into Monday and Tuesday.
Highs this afternoon were slightly warmer than our Saturday as we have reached the middle 70′s, and coupled with plenty of sunshine has made it an absolutely gorgeous afternoon. This evening temperatures will be cooling down quickly as cooler and drier air will be rushing in behind the front. IF you plan on being outside later this evening have a jacket nearby as temperatures fall into the upper 50′s. Another below average start to the day for Monday as lows will be in the lower and middle 40′s, but we will warm up into the afternoon as once again sunshine will be the big weather maker as high pressure quickly builds into the region. We will be cooler though as highs only reach the middle to upper 60′s, which is below average for this time of year. The cool evenings continue into Tuesday morning as we see some of the coolest temperatures of the year.
Tuesday will be the day we begin to see a slight warming trend as we warm into the upper 60′s to near 70 as high pressure moves just a little to the east and winds begin to turn a little more northeasterly to easterly. Our highs though don’t stop there as they will continue to warm as we can expect middle to upper 70′s to return by the middle and ending of the week. The one positive side of the warmer temperatures is that we are going to see plenty of sunshine and lower rain chances.
There are hints that a stronger front could push into the region as we head into early next week and that could bring us a better shot of rain as well as cooler temperatures. That is still a ways off and will be something we watch as we get closer, but for now gear up for a nice week ahead full of sunshine. As for the tropics we are continuing to track Tropical Storm Eta as it moves towards Central America. It’s forecast to strengthen into a hurricane prior to landfall and then slow down and remain over Central America through Friday before making a slight northerly turn. At this time this poses no threat to the Gulf or Southwest Louisiana. Enjoy the nice week ahead and have a great Monday.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
