FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slightly cooler to start the week, warmer temperatures return to end the week

Highs this afternoon were slightly warmer than our Saturday as we have reached the middle 70′s, and coupled with plenty of sunshine has made it an absolutely gorgeous afternoon. This evening temperatures will be cooling down quickly as cooler and drier air will be rushing in behind the front. IF you plan on being outside later this evening have a jacket nearby as temperatures fall into the upper 50′s. Another below average start to the day for Monday as lows will be in the lower and middle 40′s, but we will warm up into the afternoon as once again sunshine will be the big weather maker as high pressure quickly builds into the region. We will be cooler though as highs only reach the middle to upper 60′s, which is below average for this time of year. The cool evenings continue into Tuesday morning as we see some of the coolest temperatures of the year.