Sports Person of the Week - Jathan Royal

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s no secret that LCCP Trailblazers offense is filled with playmakers.
But one rose above the rest in week four thanks to a career night as senior running back Jathan Royal was sensational against Westlake on Thursday.
“I can only say it was just the linemen, the line came in that week knowing we were fixing to move the sticks coming in and that’s what they did” said Royal.
In the Trailblazers 73-0 blowout win, Royal had four carries for 220 yards and three touchdowns. The Washington-Marion transfer averaged 55 yards per touch.
“Well Jathan, once he came over here, he just came here to work. He didn’t ask for any favors." said head coach Eric Franklin "He just put the work in and I mean he’s just a solid running back. He understands the scheme, learned the offense quick and he’s been very productive for us this year.”
Thanks to Royal, among others, the Trailblazers are once again undefeated through the first half of their schedule. LCCP players and coaches are now focused on taking the next step as a program.
“The goal we have is the 'Dome. Dome mindset. As long as we come in making sure we keep that dome mindset, we’re really unstoppable” Royal said.
“Just keep doing what we’re doing. Get better every week. Every practice we should get better." said coach Franklin "I always tell them don’t settle, don’t settle. Just because your 3-0 try to be 4-0, or try to win the next day. You know that’s our biggest thing because if you win the next day you have a better chance when Thursday or Friday come to make plays.”
The Trailblazer’s are enjoying their mid season success, but they know that their ultimate goal is to make it to the Super Dome to grab that brass ring.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.