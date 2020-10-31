The No. 1 safety in the country commits to LSU over Alabama

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Tigers scored a major win before even suiting up against Auburn. The No. 1 safety in the country according to 247 Sports, Sage Ryan, picked LSU over Alabama.
Both 247 Sports and Rivals rank Ryan as a 5-star recruit.
Ryan made his decision at his school on Halloween, Lafayette Christian Academy.
This summer, he broke down his love for LSU.
“I went to like seven games at Tiger Stadium. It’s a wild environment. Honestly, I would love to play there. The crowd goes wild. Just the culture of the whole thing, their swag. It’s amazing to be there,” said Ryan.
Football runs in Ryan’s blood. His uncle, Trev Faulk, played for LSU, and his cousin, Kevin Faulk, starred and now coaches for the Tigers.
