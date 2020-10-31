LCPD makes additional arrest in Oct. 21 Anita Drive murder

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Members of the Lake Charles Police Department’s SWAT team arrested a 16-year-old juvenile on Friday, October 30, in reference to the murder that occured near Anita Drive and Sixth Street on October 21, according to LCPD spokesperson Lieutenant Jeffrey Keenum.
The juvenile was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal carrying and discharge of weapons, and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile on Friday, October 30, according to Keenum.
This juvenile was later transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.
The LCPD has arrested the following from the homicide that occurred on Wednesday night, October 21, according to Keenum:
· Thursday, October 22, Sgt. Kevin Hoover arrested Jasmine Renee Fontenot, 23, of Lake Charles and charged her with possession of CDS I with intent (synthetic marijuana); possession of CDS in the presence of juveniles; and possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS. Judge Clayton Davis set Fontenot’s bond at $30,000.
· Monday, October 26, members of the Lake Charles Police Department’s SWAT team arrested a 16-year-old juvenile and charged the juvenile with 1 count of 1st degree murder, 3 counts of attempted 2nd degree murder, 1 count of possession of a firearm by a juvenile, and illegal use of dangerous instrumentalities. The juvenile was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.
· Tuesday, October 27, Sgt. Kevin Hoover and Sgt. Dustin Fontenot arrested Jatylan Jones, 18, of Lake Charles and charged him with 3 counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles with violence. Judge David Ritchie set Jones' bond at $75,000.
This investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are imminent.
Anyone with information about this offense is encouraged to contact the Lake Charles Police Department at 337-491-1311 and ask for Sgt. Hoover or email Sgt. Hoover at kghoover@cityofLC.us.
