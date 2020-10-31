FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly Halloween evening, sunshine keeps us comfortable for next week

If you plan on being outdoors this evening or are taking the kids for trick-or-treating make sure to grab a jacket as it will be getting cooler. Temperatures stay in the lower 60′s through the early evening, but as the sun sets we will be watching those temperatures fall back into the 50′s. Clear skies and calm winds overnight will set up the recipe for another cool start for Sunday morning as lows will be in the middle and upper 40′s. If you love the sunshine the good news is that we are going to see plenty of it as we head into Sunday. There will still be a few clouds from time to time as we are tracking a cold front swinging in from the west, but no rain is expected from the front as it clears the region heading into Monday. Highs Sunday afternoon will be in the lower 70′s so just a few degrees warmer than what we saw for our Saturday, but we can expect a cool down as we head into Monday and Tuesday as cooler and drier air works its way in.