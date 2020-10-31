FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly Halloween evening, sunshine keeps us comfortable for next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A very comfortable afternoon as we have seen plenty of sunshine and temperatures warming back into the upper 60′s to near 70. We see a chilly evening for those going trick-or-treating as we see clear skies allowing temperatures to cool.
If you plan on being outdoors this evening or are taking the kids for trick-or-treating make sure to grab a jacket as it will be getting cooler. Temperatures stay in the lower 60′s through the early evening, but as the sun sets we will be watching those temperatures fall back into the 50′s. Clear skies and calm winds overnight will set up the recipe for another cool start for Sunday morning as lows will be in the middle and upper 40′s. If you love the sunshine the good news is that we are going to see plenty of it as we head into Sunday. There will still be a few clouds from time to time as we are tracking a cold front swinging in from the west, but no rain is expected from the front as it clears the region heading into Monday. Highs Sunday afternoon will be in the lower 70′s so just a few degrees warmer than what we saw for our Saturday, but we can expect a cool down as we head into Monday and Tuesday as cooler and drier air works its way in.
Sunshine will be the theme as we head into the new week as high pressure moves in right behind the front and that will keep us in the clear as we start the new week. Highs will drop just a few degrees as we head into Monday and Tuesday as we will see highs back into the middle and upper 60′s as winds turn more our of the northwesterly direction. Warmer weather is on the way though as high pressure works its way off to the east and winds will be a little more out of the east and southeast, which will bring moisture back and afternoon highs back into the 70′s.
Moving through the middle of the week we see highs returning into the middle 70′s as overnight lows will be warming back into the middle and upper 50′s. Rain chances remain low though as high pressure remains firmly in charge. There is a system we are watching that’s moving through the Caribbean and is forecast to move towards Central America over the next 5 days. The system poses no threat to Southwest Louisiana as we continue to see cold fronts moving through the region. Have a safe and Happy Halloween!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
