TOUCHDOWN LIVE: Week 5 scores and highlights

TOUCHDOWN LIVE: Week 5 scores and highlights
KPLC's Touchdown Live features scores and highlights from area high school football games. (Source: KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team | October 30, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 4:46 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Touchdown Live will be in Kinder tonight for the Game of the Week between the Yellow Jackets and District 5-2A rival Oakdale.

Kinder has dominated the matchup in recent years, winning 11 straight in the series, but tonight gives Oakdale another shot at a win.

KPLC will have live scoring from all of Southwest Louisiana’s games HERE on our live scoreboard.

After the games, we’ll televise highlights on Touchdown Live at 10:15 p.m., then even more highlights online at 11 p.m. on Touchdown Live Overtime.

You’ll be able to watch both here on this page.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.