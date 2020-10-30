Texas roofing company helping local veterans recover from Hurricanes Laura & Delta

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -We’ve seen help come to Southwest Louisiana from all over the country as the area recovers from back to back hurricanes.
Ascension Roofing and Construction, along with Gulf Eagle Supply and Gulf Coast Construction are helping promote the Lake Charles hurricane recovery process with donations to uninsured Veterans with damage from the recent storms.
“They served us and now we serve them," said Ascension Project Manager Christopher Archibald.
Ascension Roofing alongside Gulf Eagle Supply and Gulf Coast Construction donated a new roof to retired Army vet Joyce Williams, that had, unfortunately, let her insurance lapse shortly before the first storm.
Repairing the roof is just one of the stops on a long road to recovery for Williams.
“The roof is nothing compared to the inside because it’s all gone. It’s gone," Williams said.
The last two months have been challenging to say the least for the retired army vet but today the load is a little bit easier to carry.
“Me being able to find someone to help me because I had no insurance is a blessing," Williams said.
Friday, the company was joined by representatives from the VA, several combat veterans, and their families, the donating companies, as well as local residents and officials running for office to help bring awareness to the upcoming Veterans Day.
“We had two big old roofs where they took plywood, rafters everything. They were there the very first day after the storm," said longtime vets AJ & Judy Mabile.
“People like me...my pride, I didn’t want to ask for help. Having somebody step up and say here it is...Let us help you was humbling," said Retired Combat Veteran Dwayne Phelps.
The company says they’re hoping to bring more awareness to the struggles that so many uninsured storm victims are facing.
“We’ve serviced at least two dozen veterans in the last couple of months. We stumbled upon Joyce’s home...a disabled vet without any means of insurance. It’s an unfortunate situation,” Archibald said. “Being a veteran myself, I know the sacrifices veterans make for our country. A Veteran’s sacrifice continues to be one of the few things that bridges political party lines. We are excited to be able to be a small part of helping rebuild Lake Charles and a big part of helping rebuild this Veteran’s home.”
“My core belief is if you’re blessed enough to have good fortune that you need to share it with others," said Gary Maze, Owner of Ascension Roofing & Construction.
