Texas roofing company helping local veterans recover from Hurricanes Laura & Delta

“We’ve serviced at least two dozen veterans in the last couple of months. We stumbled upon Joyce’s home...a disabled vet without any means of insurance. It’s an unfortunate situation,” Archibald said. “Being a veteran myself, I know the sacrifices veterans make for our country. A Veteran’s sacrifice continues to be one of the few things that bridges political party lines. We are excited to be able to be a small part of helping rebuild Lake Charles and a big part of helping rebuild this Veteran’s home.”