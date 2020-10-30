President approves 100 percent cost share for Hurricane Laura disaster areas

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -There was a huge sigh of relief this morning when local officials found out that the president has approved 100 percent federal cost share for a large chunk of debris removal in our area.
Our local governments were going to have to pay 25 percent of the cost of debris removal which, because there is so much, was going to cost tens of millions of dollars in Sulphur for example.
So far, Mayor Mike Danahay says they’ve picked up more than 500-thousand cubic yards of debris in Sulphur alone.
“We’re very excited about it because it is a relief for us to know that we don’t have that financial burden that’s looking us in the face. We can use any additional financial help that we can get at this point in time. I mean our area’s been devastated and it’s going to be a very long-time recovery period financially for us, as well as any other way for us,” said Danahay.
U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy made the announcement this morning that the president has approved the cost share.
It applies to 30 days and which 30 days is still to be determined. Then, they hope the cost share for the rest, which will include more construction and demolition debris, can be approved at ten percent local 90 percent federal.
“Then we’ll see some of the c & d debris come out. We are starting to see some of it, but it’ll be more so once they start reconstruction,” said Danahay.
Officials say it’s rare for the federal government to approve a 100 percent cost share.
“Michael, they did go to 100 with it, so we’re happy it’s taking place,” said Danahay. Hurricane Michael hit the Florida Panhandle in 2018 as a Category 5 hurricane.
Local officials appreciate the efforts of all those who helped.
“I want to thank our congressional delegation for doing a great job, Senator Cassidy who’s been advocating for us with the White House. We’re very happy for their effort,” said Danahay.
Mayor Bob Hardey says in Westlake they would have had to borrow money to pay for their share of debris removal (at 25 percent) and that it would have put them into debt for many years to come.
Hardey says, so far 238-thousand cubic yards of debris have been removed from Westlake and they expect at least another 60 thousand will need to be hauled off.
