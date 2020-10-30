FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wonderful weather through the Halloween weekend; chilly through Election Day

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our forecast is starting off again on the chilly side with temperatures in the 40s as the sun rises. It’s still a bit breezy out there as well so make sure to put a jacket on the kids as you send them out to the bus stop this morning. Lots of sunshine will warm temperatures into the middle 60s this afternoon with another great day in store.
If you have Friday evening plans, make sure they include a jacket on standby as temperatures fall into the 50s by 7:00 p.m. and into the lower 50s before midnight, continuing to fall into the middle 40s overnight. While Halloween morning will start off a bit nippy early on, temperatures by the afternoon top out closer to 70 with a full day of sunshine in store.
For those out trick-or-treating Saturday afternoon and early evening, you won’t need the jackets early on, but temperatures will fall through the 60s by early evening and begin to fall into the 50s as you wrap up your hunt for candy and treats, so a light jacket may be welcomed by some. The good news is no rain is in the forecast and that will not be changing for quite a well. A long dry stretch of weather continues into next week.
Our next cold front on the way Sunday will bring a few clouds but no rain. Ahead of this front, temperatures will max out in the middle 70s during the afternoon, but another shot of colder air behind the front sends temperatures back down into the 40s Monday morning as we start the new work week. For Election Day on Tuesday, a coat will be needed for many of you that head to the polls to vote early on as temperatures begin in the lower 40s and warm into the upper 60s by afternoon.
The tropics are not active close to home, but the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a new area in the Caribbean with a high chance of development over the next 5 days. The good news though is that there are no models that bring it into the Gulf. With cold fronts moving through the area, anything that develops will most likely be steering down into Central America toward Nicaragua or Costa Rica. The next storm name in the Greek alphabet to be used is “Eta”.
So far this hurricane we have had 11 hurricanes with 3 having made landfall in Louisiana with Laura, Delta and Zeta which were also 3 of the strongest hurricanes of the season. So far 5 tropical systems have made landfall along the Louisiana coast since the beginning of hurricane, setting an all-time record for the state. Laura was the most powerful hurricane to strike Louisiana in over 150 years.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.