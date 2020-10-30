FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wonderful weather through the Halloween weekend; chilly through Election Day

Our next cold front on the way Sunday will bring a few clouds but no rain. Ahead of this front, temperatures will max out in the middle 70s during the afternoon, but another shot of colder air behind the front sends temperatures back down into the 40s Monday morning as we start the new work week. For Election Day on Tuesday, a coat will be needed for many of you that head to the polls to vote early on as temperatures begin in the lower 40s and warm into the upper 60s by afternoon.