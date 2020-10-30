FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying cool for Halloween, fall weather sticking around into next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have seen slightly warmer temperatures this afternoon thanks to plenty of sunshine and lighter winds. We do see slightly warmer conditions for the weekend, but just in time for Halloween and the trick-or-treaters we see clear skies and cooler temperatures.
Highs this afternoon have reached the lower and middle 60′s, but as the sun sets this evening we will be watching them fall once again so a jacket will be needed if you plan on being out at all this afternoon. For Friday night football and the rest of the evening we see temperatures back into the lower and middle 50′s with a light breeze continuing into the the night. Skies remain clear as we head overnight and that will allow us to be a little cooler as we head into Saturday morning as lows start out in the lower and middle 40′s. Sunshine throughout our Saturday will help us to warm just a little more as we move into the afternoon as we can expect to top off in the upper 60′s to near 70. For those trick-or-treating the weather will be nice although it will be getting chilly as we head later into the evening, so you may want to take a jacket to help stay warm the later you plan on being out.
Into Sunday temperatures warm a few more degrees as winds shift a little more out of the east and that will bring in a little more moisture allowing temperatures to reach the lower 70′s. The weekend as a whole will remain perfect as we see plenty of sunshine and no chance of rain as we remain under high pressure. A cold front will move through Sunday into Monday, which will bring us a few more clouds Sunday afternoon but no rain chances.
Into next week Monday and Tuesday will be slightly cooler as highs are back into the middle and upper 60′s behind the front so the taste of fall will stick around for a few more days. We will be watching a slight warm up though as we move into the middle and later parts of the week as highs will be climbing into the lower and middle 70′s, but high pressure will be building back in and keeping sunshine around through the next ten days. As for the tropics we are watching a disturbance moving in the Caribbean, which is forecast to become Eta, but will pose no threat to the Gulf as it’s projected to move into Central America. Enjoy the nice fall like weather through the weekend and have a safe and Happy Halloween!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
