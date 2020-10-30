FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying cool for Halloween, fall weather sticking around into next week

Highs this afternoon have reached the lower and middle 60′s, but as the sun sets this evening we will be watching them fall once again so a jacket will be needed if you plan on being out at all this afternoon. For Friday night football and the rest of the evening we see temperatures back into the lower and middle 50′s with a light breeze continuing into the the night. Skies remain clear as we head overnight and that will allow us to be a little cooler as we head into Saturday morning as lows start out in the lower and middle 40′s. Sunshine throughout our Saturday will help us to warm just a little more as we move into the afternoon as we can expect to top off in the upper 60′s to near 70. For those trick-or-treating the weather will be nice although it will be getting chilly as we head later into the evening, so you may want to take a jacket to help stay warm the later you plan on being out.