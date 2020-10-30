DeRidder creates escape room for Halloween festivities

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - It may be for one night, but DeRidder has added another attraction to their Halloween lineup - an escape room.
Ashley Craddock, community services director for the city, created the escape room in a matter of weeks, transforming the Kansas City Southern Caboose in front of the Beauregard Museum.
“You know 2020 hasn’t been a year of a lot of activities, and so, when we started talking about Halloween and things to do and activities we could have, I just thought of an escape room,” Craddock said. “You and your friends are on a midnight train to Transylvania on Halloween and that, you go to the caboose to look out the big bay windows, and the door slams behind you and locks. And then the train gets uncoupled and starts racing down the mountain to crash.”
Players have 15 minutes to go through the caboose to find the key to open the exit and hit the emergency brake.
“The perk of the escape room is that it is by appointment, and you have to go with the people you came with. So there’s no - as far as COVID-19, and those kinds of parameters,” Craddock said. “You are with your friends or your family, whoever you came with, and it’s sanitized between each group.”
Although the Halloween-themed escape room is just for the DeRidder festivities which end Friday night, Craddock explained they hope to create another one in time for Christmas.
“The concept of trying to escape 2020 may be in our next one; we hope to do another one before the end of the year."
We’ll have more information on the future escape room and its theme.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.