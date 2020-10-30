DeRidder creates escape room for Halloween festivities

“You know 2020 hasn’t been a year of a lot of activities, and so, when we started talking about Halloween and things to do and activities we could have, I just thought of an escape room,” Craddock said. “You and your friends are on a midnight train to Transylvania on Halloween and that, you go to the caboose to look out the big bay windows, and the door slams behind you and locks. And then the train gets uncoupled and starts racing down the mountain to crash.”