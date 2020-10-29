Taking a look inside a FEMA temporary housing option

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The process of getting a trailer from FEMA can be daunting. After filling out the form online, when FEMA comes to the home for an evaluation, division supervisor for Calcasieu Parish, Gerard Stolar explained there are certain questions they’re looking to answer.
“Is the house capable of receiving power?” Stolar said. “Is there mold damage in the home that could affect the quality of life? And certainly the structural integrity?”
He clarified that families currently staying with relatives or friends will not qualify for temporary housing.
“If that living condition changes we need to know that because then we know that they’re in need of a temporary housing solution but if they’re with a family member right now or staying with a friend, then we consider that family to be safely housed,” Stolar said
One of the smaller options, a trailer only consists of about two to three beds but there are bigger options depending on the family’s needs. FEMA also evaluates accessibility needs.
Ideally, Stolar explained, they’d prefer to put temporary housing on private lots, but if that’s not an option, they do have temporary housing set up at commercial properties.
“I think the bottom line is that every household’s needs are different,” Stolar said. “We are working very closely with every household every step of the way.”
The deadline to apply for assistance from FEMA has been extended to November 27.
To apply for temporary housing, click HERE.
