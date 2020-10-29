Sulphur High School Baseball receives $40,000 donation for jumbotron scoreboard

Sulphur, La. – Sulphur’s McMurry Park is set for a new makeover thanks to donations from two local businesses.
The Golden Tors Baseball Booster Club announced donations of $20,000 each from Navarre Auto Group and Gunter Construction for the purchase of a digital jumbotron scoreboard, which will be displayed at all Golden Tor home games held at McMurry field #41.
“On behalf of Sulphur High, the Tors Baseball Booster Club, and the Sulphur High School Baseball Team, we want to thank our two Gold Sponsors Ryan Navarre with Navarre Auto Group and Jason Gunter with Gunter Construction for their generosity,” said Steve Kuypers, booster club president.
In addition to Sulphur High School home games, McMurray Park is also home to the LHSAA State Baseball Championships.
