Moss Bluff man arrested after pedestrian dies from crash

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff man has been arrested after allegedly drinking while driving and fatally hitting a pedestrian, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies responded to a call about a man being hit by a car on the intersection of Old Highway 171 and Rollins Road in Moss Bluff around 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 29, 2020.
Deputies say their initial investigation showed that George D. McKinney Jr., 22, of Moss Bluff, was speeding while traveling south on Old Highway 171 when he crossed the centerline, striking a pedestrian who was jogging.
The pedestrian was identified as Jason D. Webb, 30, of Moss Bluff. Webb was transported to a local hospital but later died from his injuries.
During their investigation, deputies say that McKinney showed signs of impairment while speaking with them. Deputies say they also located alcoholic beverages in his vehicle.
McKinney was arrested and transported to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office where deputies say a breathalyzer test revealed he was two times over the legal limit. He was then transported to the Calcasieu Correctional Center for vehicular homicide, first-offense DWI, and careless operation.
