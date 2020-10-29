McNeese basketball to play at Burton Coliseum for 2021 season

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese Basketball called the Burton Complex its home for 32 years before the opening up of the H&HP Complex to start the 2018-19 season.
Burton will once again be the home of both the Cowboys and Cowgirls for the 2020-21 season due to the extensive damage cause by Hurricane Laura, then a second wave of damage due to Hurricane Delta, deemed the complex unusable for the upcoming season.
“We are very lucky to have the ability to play our home games at the Burton Complex this season,” said Cowboys' head coach and Interim AD Heath Schroyer. “Jason (Barnes) and his staff have been unbelievable and professional in every way. I can’t thank them enough for working with us in order for us to have a home season this year.”
“For nearly 40 years, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, Burton Complex and McNeese have enjoyed a strong ongoing partnership. Our hearts went out to all affected players, coaches and staff when we saw the major damage the new H&HP Complex received by the effects of Hurricane Laura,” said Jason Barnes, Burton Complex Director. “Even though the Burton Coliseum was also affected by Laura, our damage in comparison to most other large structures were only minor, and because of this, we are happy able to help in this instance.”
Burton Coliseum has been an exceptional partner for McNeese over the years as both the Cowboys and Cowgirls played some of their most memorable games in the arena, including the program’s very first game against LSU in 1986.
The final game played in the complex before moving into the new home came when the Cowgirls opened up the 2018-19 season against Louisiana-Lafayette on Nov. 11, 2018.
Two of the memorable moments while playing in Burton came when the Cowboys won the 2002 Southland Conference title game and qualified McNeese to its second NCAA Tournament in school history. In addition, the Cowboys hosted the ACC’s Boston College in a 2011 NIT first round game, a contest that saw nearly 7,000 fans pack the arena.
The Cowgirls played in six straight post-season tournaments while being a tenant of Burton and won a conference championship in 2011. The Cowgirls played in back-to-back NCAA Tournaments (2011, 2012) and in four straight WBI tourneys (2013-16).
“Being able to play for a championship and compete in front of our fans will be emotional and special,” said Schroyer. “This community deserves our teams to represent them and the pride they carry with them every day. We are excited to be able to play in Lake Charles and represent our university and this special community.”
“We’re excited to get the opportunity to host the McNeese basketball programs for the upcoming season,” said Barnes. "The Cowboys and Cowgirls were with us for 32 years before they moved to the H&HP Complex, so while repairs are being made there, we’re happy to help them in any way we can.
“The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and the Burton Complex wish both basketball teams the best of luck for their upcoming season and we are here to help them in any way we can during their time with us.”
Both the Cowboys and Cowgirls schedules will be released in the coming days and a special announcement about ticketing will follow.
