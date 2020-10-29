McNeese basketball to play at Burton Coliseum for 2021 season

“For nearly 40 years, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, Burton Complex and McNeese have enjoyed a strong ongoing partnership. Our hearts went out to all affected players, coaches and staff when we saw the major damage the new H&HP Complex received by the effects of Hurricane Laura,” said Jason Barnes, Burton Complex Director. “Even though the Burton Coliseum was also affected by Laura, our damage in comparison to most other large structures were only minor, and because of this, we are happy able to help in this instance.”