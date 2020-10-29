FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The cooler weather sticks around for Friday, sunshine sticks around for Halloween

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A much cooler afternoon as we have seen temperatures struggling to reach the lower 60′s as we continue to see strong northwesterly flow. The good news is we have seen plenty of sunshine this afternoon and that trend will continue as we head into Halloween as well.
Sunny skies stick around through the rest of the afternoon as temperatures may warm a degree or two back into the lower 60′s, before we cool down overnight. Through the evening temperatures fall back into the middle and upper 50′s so a light jacket will definitely be needed if you plan on being outdoors as all. Overnight temperatures once again will be cool as we fall back into the middle and upper 40′s, which is below average as we should be in the lower 50′s. Take a jacket for the kids heading to the bust stop in the morning as well as off to work. Sunshine returns for our Friday, but much like what we see on Thursday we can expect for Friday as highs reach the middle to upper 60′s. Just in time for Halloween the fall like weather has returned and that will make for a great Saturday for any kids that plan to go Trick-or-Treating.
Overall the weekend forecast is looking really nice as we can expect a mixture of some sun and clouds with a few more clouds for our Sunday time frame ahead of an approaching front for Monday and Tuesday. Highs Saturday climb back into the upper 60′s to near 70, while we are a little warmer for Sunday as we see a slight return in moisture with highs back into the lower 70′s. We are tracking another front that is set to move in Sunday afternoon and will be moving through as we head into Monday. This won’t bring any rain chances, but it will bring out temperatures back into the upper 60′s for both Monday and Tuesday.
As for the middle and ending of next week we see temperatures slowly warming back into the lower and middle 70′s, but our rain chances are remaining low as high pressure continues to dominate the region. We slowly begin to see moisture working its way in as we head into late next week, but as of now the rain chances continue to remain low. Enjoy the nice fall weather we are seeing over the next few days and stay safe during Halloween!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
