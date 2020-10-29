FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The cooler weather sticks around for Friday, sunshine sticks around for Halloween

Sunny skies stick around through the rest of the afternoon as temperatures may warm a degree or two back into the lower 60′s, before we cool down overnight. Through the evening temperatures fall back into the middle and upper 50′s so a light jacket will definitely be needed if you plan on being outdoors as all. Overnight temperatures once again will be cool as we fall back into the middle and upper 40′s, which is below average as we should be in the lower 50′s. Take a jacket for the kids heading to the bust stop in the morning as well as off to work. Sunshine returns for our Friday, but much like what we see on Thursday we can expect for Friday as highs reach the middle to upper 60′s. Just in time for Halloween the fall like weather has returned and that will make for a great Saturday for any kids that plan to go Trick-or-Treating.