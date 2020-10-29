FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The big chill is here behind a front that is accelerating Zeta quickly off the East Coast today

A gradual warmer trend will take shape through the latter part of next week with highs back into the middle 70s by Wednesday and through the following weekend as higher trend closer to 80 by the following Saturday and Sunday. Little to no rain is in the forecast over the next 10 days. Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end, because another hour of 2020 is just what we all want!