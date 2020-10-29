FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The big chill is here behind a front that is accelerating Zeta quickly off the East Coast today

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With Zeta now behind us, cleanup and power restoration begins for our friends across Southeastern Louisiana where nearly 500,000 are without power according to the Louisiana Public Service Commission in the wake of Zeta this morning. The effects were brief, but the damage is done. Meanwhile our focus is the colder air as wake up this morning to temperatures in the 40s. Send the kids out with a jacket this morning as sunshine returns but only to warm temperatures up into the lower 60s this afternoon.
This evening will be quite chilly by our standards as temperatures drop quickly into the 50s after sunset and continue fall back into the 40s overnight. Winds today will continue to remain a bit brisk at times out of the NW between 10 and 20 mph which will add an even cooler feel. This cooler pattern will lock into place for several days ahead.
Friday is shaping up to be a spectacular day with morning temperatures in the 40s warming into the middle to upper 60s by afternoon. Saturday morning will start off again quite chilly. Lighter winds will allow lows to fall into the lower to middle 40s but a good amount of sun and a wind shift through the day Saturday will bring highs back up to 70 during the afternoon.
Sunday will be another transition day as highs reach the lower 70s ahead of our next reinforcing dry cold front. That will send lows by into the 40s again by Monday morning and highs on Monday again dip well into the 60s. Election Day will start off rather chilly in the lower 40s as polls open but a crisp sunny day will bring highs into the 60s by afternoon. This will be great for those waiting in those long lines to cast their ballots.
A gradual warmer trend will take shape through the latter part of next week with highs back into the middle 70s by Wednesday and through the following weekend as higher trend closer to 80 by the following Saturday and Sunday. Little to no rain is in the forecast over the next 10 days. Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end, because another hour of 2020 is just what we all want!
