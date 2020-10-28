Political scams target voters

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’re one week from election day, and some people are taking advantage of those passionate about their candidate.
If you receive a call about donating to a presidential campaign, you may want to think twice before giving.
As we approach election day, an increasing number of robocalls have been reported asking supporters to donate to a political campaign or to submit their vote, but turn out to be illegitimate.
Angela Guth, with the Better Business Bureau, says these scammers take advantage of hot topics, such as election season.
A fake caller may ask you to donate to a campaign immediately to make sure your candidate is elected, or say your mail in ballot was not received, and you must submit your vote over the phone.
Guth says the scammers' main goal is to access your personal or financial information.
“They just ask them for personal information like their social security number, and we recommend never, ever, ever, ever give out your information over the phone," Guth said. "We recommend you hang up the phone.”
If you’re suspicious of a caller, you can run the number through a reverse lookup site, such as whitepages.com (a BBB accredited business).
"If it’s a true reputable phone number, it should automatically be a reverse lookup to go back to a certain senator or a certain congressman’s or even presidential campaign office.”
If you discover you have given information or money to a scammer, it’s important to alert the authorities and your bank.
"You need to call your financial institution and report it to them immediately so they can hopefully freeze your either debit card or credit card and get that transaction blocked.”
Guth recommends making a direct donation to a campaign instead.
"If you really feel like you want to make a donation to a political party or a political candidate, you should reach out to the local office in your area and speak to someone at that office.”
Guth also says you can also add your number to a national do not call list. While this won’t prevent scammers from calling you, it will reduce the number of legitimate marketing calls, making it easier to detect fake ones.
