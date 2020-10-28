LSU prepares to face Auburn with TJ Finley possibly at QB again

“Relief; I was so happy that we won ... but it was a hot day; we went there, we went with a great mindset, that whatever it took, we were going to win the game,” said Orgeron. “I remember at one point in the game, Auburn had started running the football on us. We had to fight back. I remember that last drive, Stephen Sullivan making that play. When we put our kicker out there, I knew he was going to win the game. It was just a tremendous feeling, a feeling of relief. There was a lot of stuff going on, people were talking this, people were talking that. I think that kind of quieted things down a little bit for us.”