FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Zeta strengthens in the Gulf as it approaches SE Louisiana; strong cold front on the way for us as we dodge impacts

By Monday, highs fall back into the 60s with lows going back into the 40s. A slight warm-up returns by the end of next week with highs back into the 70s. Just to recap, Hurricane Zeta continues to pose no threat to Southwest Louisiana, but travel to SE Louisiana should be held off today and tonight as the storm makes landfall by early this evening as possibly a category two storm. By Thursday morning, the hurricane will have quickly departed, but widespread power outages, storm surge flooding and wind damage could still make parts of southeastern Louisiana a place to avoid through tomorrow.