FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Zeta strengthens in the Gulf as it approaches SE Louisiana; strong cold front on the way for us as we dodge impacts

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - All eyes are on the Gulf this morning as Hurricane Zeta continues to strengthen, now up to 90 mph maximum sustained winds and making the turn to the north at 17 mph. Now located about 260 miles SW of the mouth of the Mississippi River, the hurricane is expected to strengthen to a category two, making landfall near Grand Isle by mid-afternoon.
This storm still poses no threat to Southwest Louisiana with the landfall too far to our east, with a strong cold front knocking on our doorstep about the time Zeta makes landfall this evening. Temperatures this afternoon will top out around 80 ahead of the front while scattered showers and thunderstorms increase in coverage. The front will bring a line of rain and storms quickly through the area with rain tapering off well before midnight.
Temperatures will fall quickly through the evening into the 60s, 50s and yes even the 40s by sunrise Thursday morning. Wind chill values will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s across the area first thing Thursday morning. A full day of sunshine will only allow temperatures into the lower 60s by afternoon. A crisp cool start to our morning again Friday with lows in the 40s will again only reach the 60s by afternoon.
Sunny and dry weather carries on into our holiday weekend with a beautiful day ahead for Halloween as highs reach the upper 60s after a morning in the 40s. Those out trick-or-treating after sunset will need a light jacket as temperatures begin to fall into the 50s through the early evening. Another reinforcing cold front through the day Sunday will again drop temperatures for the early part of next week. Rain looks unlikely with this front.
By Monday, highs fall back into the 60s with lows going back into the 40s. A slight warm-up returns by the end of next week with highs back into the 70s. Just to recap, Hurricane Zeta continues to pose no threat to Southwest Louisiana, but travel to SE Louisiana should be held off today and tonight as the storm makes landfall by early this evening as possibly a category two storm. By Thursday morning, the hurricane will have quickly departed, but widespread power outages, storm surge flooding and wind damage could still make parts of southeastern Louisiana a place to avoid through tomorrow.
