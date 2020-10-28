First Alert Forecast: colder temperatures arrive tonight, and we will remain cool into the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Zeta is rapidly approaching landfall and our cold front is inching closer to SWLA.
Zeta will move inland soon and will race to the northeast; it should be out of Louisiana well before midnight. What is left of Zeta will bring strong winds and heavy rain at least into Alabama and possibly Georgia before finally weakening as it moves toward the Atlantic coast by Friday.
Cooler and drier air will rapidly move into SWLA Wednesday night behind the front. Temperatures will likely remain in the 60s throughout the day Thursday and with the wind it will feel cooler. As the upper level low currently over Texas moves east it could bring some clouds back across SWLA Thursday; if that occurs it will keep highs much cooler!
Friday and Saturday mornings will be the coolest of the season with lows in the 40s and afternoon highs will remain in the upper 60s. Halloween looks perfect with temperatures falling out of the 60s into the 50s during the evening, so it will be nice for trick-or-treating!
A gradual warming trend will begin Sunday as southerly winds return and temperatures begin to moderate. A couple of weaker cold front will likely move through next week and these may knock temperatures down a little.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
