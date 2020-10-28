Farewell, Holmwood Store

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -One of the hard parts for long-time residents of Southwest Louisiana has been the demolition of buildings too severely damaged to repair--buildings part of a lifetime of memories for some.
Never was that more true than for the old Holmwood Grocery which has been in the Natali family since at least the twenties.
Seventy year old Steve Natali did not plan to watch the demolition. But when he was called to the site of his Holmwood, he couldn’t make himself leave.
“Sad day in Holmwood," said Natali, as he stood along the side of the road watching the bulldozer pull down the building. "I done had so many people stop this morning, watching the store tear down,” he said, wiping away tears.
In 1924 his father built the store.
“My daddy had everything. Dry goods, He had boots, blue jeans, Everything you needed," said Steve.
He remembers time there as a child.
“I was in there when I was little. We’d get off the bus right here.My daddy got sick, so that’s when we took the store,” said Natali.
Years back, video poker came to the parish.
“I put the video poker in there. And all the wives got mad at me. Seriously. So, I make 'em take 'em out. This was really just a mom and pop store,” said Natali.
Natali had been operating it until Laura hit, though it wasn’t so much a store anymore.
“Everybody knows it. You could be in New Orleans or Lafayette. Anybody in the oilfield, ‘Oh yeah, I know where that little store is. I go buy the bloody marys all the time. I used to make good bloody marys,” said Natali.
Next to the store, he watched the demolition of his childhood home built in 1949.
“Born and raised there and my sister and my brother,” he said. At one point Natali sold the home to one of his sons and later bought it back and wound up renting it.
Steven and his wife, Ursula, will be married 50 years in May. They communicated by phone, since she couldn’t bear to be there in person.
“I can’t stand to watch it. I can’t stand watching,” she told her husband, who had her on speaker. “She can’t watch it,” he said.
Steve watched with younger family members and even took calls from friends and neighbors, almost as if there’d been a death in the family.
“I was going to stop," said the man on Natali’s phone, on speaker. "I thought, man, he might just be there reminiscing, I don’t know,” said the voice.
“That’s what we doing. We just cryin’ and lookin' at it right now,” said Natali.
He says the old store and house were too badly damaged bo Hurricanes Laura and Delta to repair, that it would have been too costly.
“It stood for Hurricane Audrey. It stood for Rita. Never had no problem. This one it was the wind man. The wind,” he said.
Since Natali won’t run the store anymore, he says he’ll need to find something to do.
“I’d like to find me a little job. I don’t want to work hard,” he admits.
Meanwhile, he has the memories.
“I just want to remember 'em for the good times,” he said.
No doubt, it will take some getting used to drive by and no longer see the landmark that is so familiar to so many.
