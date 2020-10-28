DeRidder man accused of killing 80-year-old wife

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - A 71-year-old DeRidder man is accused of stabbing to death his 80-year-old wife, authorities say.
DeRidder Police responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of Shady Lane around 1 a.m. this morning, according to information posted on the DeRidder Police Department page.
Responding officers found Lucille Harrison, 80, inside the residence, dead of what appeared to be stab wounds.
Her husband, Sidney Harrison, 71, was transported to a local hospital with an injury to his arm.
He was released from the hospital, but after was later arrested and booked into the Beauregard Parish jail for second-degree murder. His bond has not yet been set.
The investigation is ongoing. The sheriff’s offices in Beauregard and Calcasieu parishes are assisting with the investigation.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.