City of DeRidder schedules second pass for residential debris pick-up

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - The city of DeRidder says the city’s contracted debris removal company, Graham County Land, will complete its first pass over the city by Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.
The second pass will begin on Nov. 6, according to City Public Works Director Tommy Landry.
“This will give the citizens time to get any new debris moved to the right-of-way,” Landry said. “Please be sure to not stack, if possible, under power lines, over water meters or mailboxes and fences.”
To have debris picked up, residents should:
- Separate vegetation from construction and demolition debris.
- Move debris out of the street and safely onto the right-of-way.
- Place white goods separately and safely onto the right-of-way. Graham County Land will pick up white goods at the end of the project.
As a reminder, the company will only pick up what is on the right-of-way. Workers will not go into your yard. The contractor will make two more passes over the city and residents will be notified before the final pass.
Bagged leaves will be picked up by Waste Connections. The city has been in contact with the company and workers are using the grapple truck for this service only which will start on Monday’s route.
Additionally, the city’s debris site, on Fisher Road near Beauregard Cemetery, will close early on Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. to make sure all of the trucks are off the streets for trick-or-treaters.
The site will also close early, at 3 p.m. Nov. 3, for Election Day, to make sure workers and drivers are able to vote.
The city reminds residents that construction and demolition debris will be picked up with a different truck and that the removal process for these debris has not begun yet.
Private contractors will need to haul directly to the city’s debris site and must contact City of DeRidder to schedule an appointment to dump debris. These debris must be dumped between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
So far, Graham County Land has picked up a total of 262,116 cubic yards of debris in the city.
