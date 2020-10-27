16-year-old arrested for murder in fatal shooting near Anita Drive, 6th Street

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A 16-year-old has been arrested in the shooting death of another 16-year-old near Anitha Drive and Sixth Street on Wednesday, Oct. 21, authorities say.
Officers arriving around 11 p.m. on Oct. 21 found Jacquez Jones dead as a result of a shooting, according to Lt. Jeff Keenum, spokesman for the Lake Charles Police Department.
On Monday, a 16-year-old was arrested on one count of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted second-degree murder, one count of possession of a firearm by a juvenile, and one count of illegal use of dangerous instrumentalities, Keenum said.
Two other arrests stemming from the homicide investigation have been announced and more arrests are imminent, Keenum said.
Jasmine Renee Fontenot, 23, of Lake Charles, arrested Thursday, Oct. 22: Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drugs in the presence of juveniles; and possession of a firearm in the presence of drugs. Judge Clayton Davis set bond at $30,000.
Jatylan Jones, 18, of Lake Charles, arrested Tuesday, Oct. 27: Three counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles with violence. Judge David Ritchie set bond at $75,000.
