SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 26, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 26, 2020.
Ashley Lynne Demarco, 25, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; no lighted lamps; driver must be licensed; possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges).
James Albert Lopez II, 25, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000.
Tremayne Devonte Drake, 33, Crestview, FL: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Diego Ramirez, 19, Sulphur: Aggravated battery; second-degree battery.
Devin Wayne Koonce, 26, Sulphur: Second offense obscenity; second offense possession of synthetic marijuana; probation violation.
Brandon Charles Kockler, 34, Sulphur: Possession of a firearm with an obliterated mark; tail lamps.
Janet Ann Vallery, 57, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.
