Sediment pipeline and boom set up to restore brown pelican nesting colony in Calcasieu Ship Channel

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is urging boaters to be cautious in the Calcasieu Lake’s West Cove while they work to restore a nesting site for Louisiana’s state bird.
The department says a sediment pipeline and sediment boom have been deployed between Rabbit Island and the Calcasieu Ship Channel in an effort to restore the island, which is the site of one of the state’s historic brown pelican nesting colonies.
Driving over the pipeline or boom may result in injury or cause damage to boats.
