McNeese graduate nursing program wins Nightingale award

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese State University’s graduate nursing program has been recognized by the Louisiana State Nurses Association and the Louisiana Nurses Foundation with the 2020 Nightingale Award as the Graduate Nursing School of the Year.
McNeese’s graduate nursing program is part of the Intercollegiate Consortium for a Master of Science in Nursing, which includes McNeese and sister institutions Southeastern Louisiana University, Nicholls State University and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
This is the consortium’s second Nightingale Award which recognizes the achievements of both its nursing faculty and students.
“This award reaffirms that students across our consortium are excellent nurses and our faculty are expert teachers and clinicians,” says Dr. Ann Warner, co-coordinator of the graduate nursing program at McNeese. “Each year many nurses looking to continue their education make McNeese their First Choice because of the successful curriculum and supportive, skilled faculty the consortium provides.”
McNeese’s graduate nursing program is offered in fully online courses. Its three areas of study are Family Nurse Practitioner, Nursing Education, and Psychiatric Health Nurse Practitioner.
Warner says McNeese graduate students have the opportunity to collaborate with fellow nursing students and faculty from all four universities.
“It’s not uncommon for a McNeese student to be enrolled in a course that might be taught by a faculty member at one of the other consortium institutions,” Warner explained. “This overlap allows students to network with their peers, conduct research together and learn from an even wider array of faculty than just their home institutions.”
One example of this collaboration is research that was just published in the October Journal of Professional Nursing, according to Warner. The research describes a project where graduate nursing education students and faculty from the consortium investigated the role of paid employment during college in undergraduate student’s success.
