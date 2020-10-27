Manufacturers offering free safety seats and installations

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Car seat manufacturers are helping Southwest Louisiana families affected by hurricanes Laura and Delta by offering free safety seats, according to Louisiana State Police.
Two safety seat installation events have been scheduled in the Lake area for November 8th and November 14th. They will be from 12:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise listed.
Here area list of locations where you can have your car seat installed:
- 805 Main St. Lake Charles, LA 70615
- 4649 Common St. Lake Charles, LA 70601 (7:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.)
- 830 Enterprise Blvd. Lake Charles, LA 70601
- 2400 Merganser Building B Lake Charles, LA 70615
- 4310 Ryan St. Suite 330 (S.E.E.D. Center) Lake Charles, LA (Friday’s 9 am – 4 pm)
- 412 Bolivar Bishop Dr. Deridder, LA 70634
- 150 Lighthouse Lane Reeves, LA 70658
Installations are by appointment only. You can apply to have your car seat installed by signing up HERE.
