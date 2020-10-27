LSU AgCenter asks farmers to take survey on COVID-19 effects

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Farm to School Program is conducting a survey on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting farmers who sell food products.
“We want to understand how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting farm production, market channels, and finances,” said Johannah Frelier, manager of the program. “Survey responses from farmers will guide improvements to LSU AgCenter programming and help us prioritize resources.”
Farmers can take the survey online at http://bit.ly/lacovidsurvey. There is a limit of one response per farm.
